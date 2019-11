Getty Images

The Titans waived running back Rod Smith on Tuesday, the team announced.

Smith, 27, played three games for Tennessee after signing Oct. 8. He saw action on 39 special teams snaps and none on offense this season.

He began the season on the Giants’ injured reserve list before being waived off IR.

Smith has played 52 career games, including 48 with the Cowboys from 2015-18.

The Titans also announced they added offensive lineman Daniel Munyer to their practice squad.