Top NFL prospect Chase Young practicing in hopes of return this week

Chase Young, a top NFL prospect for the 2020 draft, is practicing and Ohio State has not ruled him out from playing this week.

“We’re going to prepare for him to be back this week, and he’ll practice this week,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said, via Nathan Baird of cleveland.com.

The school sat the defensive end during Saturday’s victory over Maryland amid an investigation of a potential NCAA rules violation.

Young has admitted taking a loan from a “family friend” that he later repaid.

Young practiced last week, too, even after Ohio State ruled him out from playing.

The junior leads the nation with 13.5 sacks and has 5.5 forced fumbles, turning Young into a Heisman Trophy candidate and a potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2020.