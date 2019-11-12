Tyler Lockett taken to hospital following severe contusion to leg

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was taken to the hospital for evaluation after sustaining a “really bad” lower leg contusion in the latter stages of Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“He’s out of here right now to get looked at,” head coach Pete Carroll said afterward. “It will be OK but it’s a pretty severe situation for right now.

“I think there was a lot of swelling. The contusion caused a lot of swelling right away and they’ve got stuff… there [are] concerns about that so they’ve got to make sure… There’s a compartment element in this so they’ve got to make sure and just got to take care of him. And we’re ahead of it so we should be in good shape.”

The “compartment element” Carroll was referring to is likely compartment syndrome, which is a severe swelling of a muscle that could lead to cut off blood flow and effect nerve and muscle cells.

Lockett was unable to play in overtime due to the issue. He fielded the kickoff on the final play of regulation and took a knee to send the game to the extra quarter. He did not return to the field for the overtime session, leaving Seattle without their top receiver and top tight end as Luke Willson was also out due to a hamstring injury.

“You could tell not having [Lockett] out there, we looked different,” Carroll said. “We need him back.”

The Seahawks will have their bye week this week, which gives Lockett two weeks to recover before a scheduled Sunday night meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.