Week 11 power rankings

AP

1. Ravens (7-2; last week No. 3): Yes, it was only the Bengals. But it also was a potential trap game, and this team is too good to have a letdown.

2. Seahawks (8-2; No. 5): Russell Wilson makes $35 million per year, and he’s arguably underpaid.

3. Patriots (8-1; No. 4): The next four games will tell us plenty about the 2019 Patriots.

4. 49ers (8-1; No. 1): Jimmy G is the new Captain Kurt.

5. Saints (7-2; No. 2): Was it is fluke, or a harbinger of doom?

6. Packers (8-2; No. 7): It wasn’t pretty, but it also wasn’t nearly as ugly as the Chargers game.

7. Vikings (7-3; No. 12): In 20 days, we’ll find out whether Primetime Kurt has more staying power than the Great Pumpkin.

8. Texans (6-3; No. 9): Another week, another potential Brady-Manning rivalry gets rolling, with Deshaun Watson facing Lamar Jackson.

9. Chiefs (6-4; No. 8): They’ve gone from having to worry about missing a bye to having to worry about losing the division title.

10. Bills (6-3; No. 6): That “one year away” feeling has been hanging around for a few years.

11. Steelers (5-4; No. 15): The Steelers are ready to give the Browns their latest reminder that the Steelers are the Steelers, and the Browns are the Browns.

12. Eagles (5-4; No. 13): The table is set to topple the Cowboys in the NFC East.

13. Raiders (5-4; No. 17): They’re playing just well enough to be stuck with Derek Carr for another year.

14. Cowboys (5-4; No. 11): They’re playing just well enough to be stuck with Jason Garrett for another year.

15. Rams (5-4; No. 10): They’re stuck with Jared Goff.

16. Titans (5-5; No. 21): They’re no longer stuck with Marcus Mariota.

17. Panthers (5-4; No. 14): Another late-season collapse could prompt a clean sweep of the front office and coaching staff.

18. Colts (5-5; No. 16): It’s time.

19. Jaguars (4-5; No. 19): The Jaguars can still do everything they had hoped to do when the season began.

20. Bears (4-5; No. 23): In a battle of Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff, everyone loses.

21. Chargers (4-6; No. 18): Philip Rivers had almost as many consecutive incompletions to end the game as he has kids.

22. Broncos (3-6; No. 22): Drew Lock will soon get his chance to prove whether John Elway can pick a quarterback.

23. Browns (3-6; No. 26): Freddie Kitchens is still new at this. Mike Tomlin definitely isn’t.

24. Lions (3-5-1; No. 20): Jeff Driskel played better than expected. As expected, however, the Lions lost in Chicago.

25. Buccaneers (3-6; No. 25): “What Could Have Been” will be the name of their official 2019 highlight video.

26. Cardinals (3-6-1; No. 24): “What Could Soon Be” will be the name of their official 2019 highlight video.

27. Falcons (2-7; No. 29): “What the Hell Happened in New Orleans?” will be the name of their official 2019 highlight video.

28. Dolphins (2-7; No. 28): “Tanks For Nothing” will be the name of their official 2019 highlight video.

29. Jets (2-7; No. 30): What good are bragging rights when there’s nothing to brag about?

30. Giants (2-8; No. 27): Pat Shurmur is a big suit jacket and a bottle of Brylcreem away from being Ben McAdoo without as many wins.

31. Washington (1-8; No. 31): The Dwayne Haskins era in D.C. begins. (Poor Dwayne.)

32. Bengals (0-9; No. 32): Maybe they can get Marvin Lewis to come back next year.