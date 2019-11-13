Adam Thielen doesn’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has missed two of the team’s last three games with a hamstring injury and this week started out on a path to making it three of four.

Thielen did not practice on Wednesday as the Vikings began on-field preparations for facing the Broncos in Week 11. While there are two more days of practice, the Vikings also have a bye in Week 12 and they’ve already seen Thielen re-injure himself once since initially getting hurt in Week Seven so they may opt for the cautious approach.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph, guard Josh Kline (concussion) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee) were also out of practice for Minnesota on Wednesday.

Center Brett Jones (knee), cornerback Trae Waynes (ankle) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) were all limited participants after sitting out last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.