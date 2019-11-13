Amari Cooper, La’el Collins, Zack Martin miss practice

Getty Images

The Cowboys were missing five starters Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett (not injury related), right tackle La'el Collins (knee/back), receiver Amari Cooper (knee/ankle), right guard Zack Martin (back/ankle/elbow) and left guard Connor Williams (knee) did not practice.

Williams will not play this week after undergoing surgery.

Swing tackle Cameron Fleming (calf) returned to a limited practice.

Safety Jeff Heath (shoulders), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (neck) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (shoulder) were limited.

Receiver Michael Gallup (knee), linebacker Sean Lee (pectoral) and left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) were full participants.