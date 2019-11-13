Brian Flores: Dolphins will have someone at Colin Kaepernick workout

Getty Images

The NFL has arranged for Colin Kaepernick to work out and sit down for an interview in Atlanta on Saturday with video of both sessions made available to NFL teams.

Representatives from teams can also attend the workout in person and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said the team will have someone there. Flores said the team is still finalizing who will be in attendance and didn’t speculate on the chances that the team could move to add Kaepernick to the roster.

“We like our quarterback situation right now,” Flores said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We’re going to do our due diligence. I would say anytime we could add a good player, we try to do that. We want to do that. But there’s a lot of moving parts to that.”

Kaepernick ruffled some feathers in Miami in the past by making comments supporting Fidel Castro and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was questioned as part of the quarterback’s collusion grievance.

Of course, the Dolphins and any of the league’s other teams could do due diligence on Kaepernick tailored to their specifications at their facility at any time of their choosing. The fact that they haven’t may be a hint about the chances this workout does anything to re-open the door to the NFL for the quarterback.