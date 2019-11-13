Broncos claim Cyrus Jones off waivers

Getty Images

Cyrus Jones fell out of favor in Baltimore on Tuesday, but he found a new home in Denver on Wednesday.

Per multiple reports, the Broncos have claimed Jones off of waivers. Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh was waived in a corresponding move.

Jones brings experience as a defensive back with him to Colorado, but his primary role has been on special teams. Punt returning is his specific area of concentration and he’s averaged 10.1 yards per return over 31 games with the Ravens and Patriots.

Jones was averaging 9.4 yards per return with the Ravens this year, but he lost a fumble in a Week Nine win over the Patriots and did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals.