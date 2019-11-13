Broncos will send a scout to Colin Kaepernick workout

Getty Images

The Broncos have made it pretty clear they had no interest in Colin Kaepernick, beginning right after a specific point in time at which they did.

They’re going to his workout anyway.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Broncos General Manager John Elway said the team will send a scout to Saturday’s workout for the unemployed quarterback in Atlanta.

Once upon a time (March 2016), Elway was interested in Kaepernick, and was prepared to trade for him. But Kaepernick didn’t want to take the pay cut Elway offered, so that deal never materialized.

Then in August 2016, Kaepernick started taking knees during the national anthem to protest institutional racism and police brutality, and Elway became less interested, even as he has struggled to find anything a resembling an answer at the position.

“Colin had his chance here,” Elway said in 2018. “We offered him a contract. He didn’t take it. So, as I said it in my deposition, I don’t know if I’ll be legally able to say this, but he’s had his chance to be here. He passed it.”

That said, Elway sending a scout to Saturday’s PR stunt/CYA exercise should make clear the perfunctory nature of the event — despite the fact that finding a quarterback has been a perpetual item on Elway’s to-do list for years now.