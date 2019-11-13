Browns rule out Olivier Vernon, Eric Murray for Thursday night

Getty Images

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said earlier this week that he was hopeful that defensive end Olivier Vernon would wake up feeling well enough to play against the Steelers on Thursday night, but that hope has evaporated.

The Browns released their final injury report before Thursday’s game and Vernon has been ruled out for the second straight week. Vernon is dealing with a knee injury. Chad Thomas saw an uptick in playing time against Buffalo last week and will likely be in line for a similar workload against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland also ruled out safety Eric Murray. Like Vernon, Murray is dealing with a knee injury that kept him from playing last Sunday.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) is listed as questionable after going from limited to full practice participation on Wednesday. Tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) drew the same listing.