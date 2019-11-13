Bucs promote Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced they have promoted cornerback Mazzi Wilkins to the active roster from the practice squad.

Wilkins spent the first 10 weeks of the season on the Bucs’ practice squad.

He originally entered the league with Tampa Bay as a college free agent out of the University of South Florida in May.

Wilkins made 110 tackles, 22 passes defensed, three interceptions and one fumble recovery in 47 career games over four seasons with the Bulls.

The team also announced it has signed cornerback John Franklin III to the practice squad.