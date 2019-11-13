Cardinals put DE Zach Allen on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals were hoping to get defensive end Zach Allen back on the field this season, but decided not to wait.

The team announced that Allen was place on injured reserve, ending his season.

Their third-round pick from Boston College, Allen hasn’t played since injuring his neck in Week Four, and he had a setback in practice shortly thereafter.

The Cards replaced him on the roster by promoting rookie defensive tackle Miles Brown from the practice squad.

The Cardinals also added outside linebacker Vontarrious Dora, cornerback Sojourn Shelton, and offensive lineman Ian Silberman to the practice squad.