Cardinals worked out cornerbacks, if they need them

The Cardinals are suddenly thin in the secondary, which necessitated some targeted workouts Tuesday.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said they worked out cornerbacks, though they didn’t make any moves.

Patrick Peterson was declared “day-to-day” with a calf strain, and Tramaine Brock is dealing with a hamstring issue.

Kingsbury said he wasn’t sure if one of Peterson’s days would be today or not, saying he wanted to see him “get out and move around some.”

If Peterson and Brock can’t play, they’d be down to rookie Byron Murphy, along with Kevin Peterson and Chris Jones.