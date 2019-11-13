Chargers players may not be thrilled about Colorado trip

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn brought his team to Colorado this week, to prepare for the elevation Monday night in Mexico City.

And his players may not be thrilled about the week away from home.

Via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, running back Austin Ekeler said a number of players would have preferred to stay in California, rather than spending the week working out at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen didn’t offer specifics of what he was talking about, but tweeted: “I hate everything about this.” (And a wife of a teammate concurred.)

Defensive end Joey Bosa was tepid in his endorsement.

“You notice a difference out there a little bit with breathing,” Bosa said. “I don’t know if a few practices is enough to get acclimated to it. But, we’re here. We’ll make the most of it.”

When he was asked a follow-up question, Bosa said: “I don’t really want to talk about this. I don’t want to say anything stupid.”

The Chargers stayed in Ohio last year after playing the Browns, before flying to London the following week. Considering they won 10 of 11 games including that stretch, the reaction was much different. Now 4-6, there doesn’t appear to be as much enthusiasm about the trip.