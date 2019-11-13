Chase Young out this week, back for Penn State and Michigan

Getty Images

Any NFL teams who want to spend some more time scouting Ohio State star Chase Young’s play against Big Ten opponents will get their chance.

Ohio State’s athletic department announced that the NCAA has concluded its review of the school’s request that Young be reinstated by ruling that the defensive end will sit out this weekend’s game against Rutgers. He will be able to play against Penn State and Michigan in the final two weeks of the regular season as well as any postseason games that the Buckeyes will play this season.

Young also sat out last weekend’s win over Maryland as the NCAA investigated him for taking a loan from a family friend. Young said he later repaid the loan.

Young was already set to be one of the top picks in the 2020 draft and it is unlikely that missing the remainder of Ohio State’s schedule would have had any impact on his ranking among NFL teams.