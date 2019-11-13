Christian McCaffrey misses practice due to foot injury

Getty Images

As Wednesday practices go, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has missed several of them this year due to rest, a back injury, and a knee injury.

This week, McCaffrey didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a foot injury. It’s the first time this year that he has been listed with such a condition.

Other Panthers who missed practice on Wednesday included cornerback Donte Jackson (hip), cornerback Ross Cockrell (quad), and cornerback James Bradberry (groin), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee), defensive tackle Kyle Love (shoulder), and tackle Dennis Daley (groin).

After winning four in a row, the 5-4 Panthers have lost two of their last three. They host the 2-7 Falcons on Sunday.