Christopher Johnson: Jets won’t fire Adam Gase during or after season

Getty Images

Adam Gase’s first year as the Jets’ head coach has not been a great success, but the team’s top decision maker said on Wednesday that he will get a chance to do a better job in 2020.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is running the show while his brother Woody serves as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom and he spoke to reporters about Gase’s future on Wednesday. Johnson said that he’s disappointed with how this season has played out, but that he’s not going to make a second coaching change in as many years.

Johnson said that Gase will not be fired before the end of this season and that the team will not make a coaching change after the season either. Johnson cited General Manager Joe Douglas and quarterback Sam Darnold in his statement of support for Gase.

“I want to assure you there will be no changes in coaches here,” Johnson said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Adam has the trust of this team. He has the trust of Sam. He has Joe’s trust. He has my trust. He’s a good man. He’s a good coach.”

Johnson said he gave the team the same message last week before they beat the Giants 34-27 for Gase’s second win as a member of the organization.