Cowboys expected to attend Colin Kaepernick workout

The Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their franchise quarterback.

His contract expires at the end of the season. They have yet to sign him to a long-term deal but continue to express confidence they will get a deal with Prescott.

The Cowboys are expected, however, to attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout Saturday, according to a source.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn’t confirm the team’s attendance in Atlanta for the free agent’s workout during his Wednesday morning press conference.

“I’m not really in-tuned to that situation very much,” Garrett said. “We have personnel people who evaluate all guys who have an opportunity to hopefully help our team.”

Most teams likely send someone to the workout, but it won’t be coaches, and even General Managers will be hard pressed to break away during the season to view a workout.