He’s not making the most money, but he’s carrying the biggest load for the Vikings.

Running back Dalvin Cook has been named NFC offensive player of the week, for his role in Sunday night’s win over the Cowboys.

Cook ran 26 times for 97 yards and a touchdown, and added seven receptions for 86 yards.

He was also part of a statement-of-intent drive that included 10 straight run plays.

He currently leads the league in rushing yards (991).