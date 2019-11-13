DJ Chark: Return to Nick Foles like riding a bicycle

Getty Images

The Jaguars will have a big change to their offense when they take the field against the Colts on Sunday.

Nick Foles will be at quarterback for the first time since breaking his collarbone in the season opener. Gardner Minshew showed he can play at the NFL level during his eight-game run as the starter and built a rapport with his teammates, but those teammates don’t anticipate taking a step back with the veteran’s return to the action.

“It’s like riding a bicycle,” wide receiver DJ Chark said, via Jacksonville.com. “As long as you are doing your job, you can bet Nick is going to do his job. As long as you are getting open, the ball is going to be in the spot to just catch it. That’s pretty much it.”

Wide receiver Keelan Cole said “of course we feel confident” in Foles and Chris Conley said that his former teammate with the Chiefs is “amped up” about getting back in action for a 4-5 team that can’t afford too many more stumbles if they want to be in the mix come the final weeks of the season.