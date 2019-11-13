Dolphins designate Andrew Van Ginkel to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

Cornerback Aqib Talib said last week that he’s healthy enough to play right now, but he won’t be playing for the Dolphins this year.

Talib went on injured reserve with a rib injury while with the Rams in mid-October and was then traded to Miami later in the month. His chances of getting any on-field action with the team this year ended on Wednesday, however.

The Dolphins announced that linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been designated to return from injured reserve. The team had already used one of their two injured reserve return slots to bring tackle Julien Davenport back, so they have no way to bring Talib onto the active roster before the season is over.

Van Ginkel was a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin this year and went on injured reserve after hurting his foot before the start of the regular season.