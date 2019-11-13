Dwayne Haskins: I know I can play at a high level, so I’ve just got to do it

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins lost his first start. He has not lost his confidence.

“I know I can play at a high level,” the Washington quarterback said Wednesday, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com. “So, I’ve just got to do it.”

Bill Callahan named Haskins the starter for the rest of the season after the rookie completed 15 of 22 passes for 144 yards in a 24-9 loss to the Bills on Nov. 3.

“The more reps I got, the more rhythm I got with my eyes and my feet and being able to look at guys in the huddle and tell an All-Pro Brandon Scherff what the play is and have some authority behind it meant a lot for me,” Haskins said. “I feel like I’ll continue to get better at that.”

The 15th overall choice said a fear of failure is what drives him every day.

“The fear of not reaching the potential that I know that I can,” Haskins said, “and that’s something that motivates me every day in the weight room, in meetings and on the field. Going into every game, I get the opportunity to put my helmet on, and that’s just something I take pride in, as far as knowing where I want to be, knowing where I can be, knowing where I’m at right now and what needs to be done to get there.”

Washington hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown in three games, so getting in the end zone will be a start. But Washington is playing for the future, and Haskins is their future.