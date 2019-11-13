Ellie Goulding will perform at halftime of Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game

Getty Images

Crisis averted.

Ellie Goulding will perform at halftime of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game as originally planned, the Dallas Morning News reports. The singer and songwriter announced on social media Tuesday she was considering canceling the nationally televised show over her newfound concerns about the Salvation Army.

The halftime show annually kicks off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army confirmed Goulding would perform and addressed some of her fans’ accusations of trans and homophobia by the charitable organization.

In an emailed statement to the Dallas Morning News, David Hudson, National Commander of the Salvation Army thanked Goulding and her fans “for shedding light on misconceptions and encouraging others to learn the truth about The Salvation Army’s mission to serve all, without discrimination. We applaud her for taking the time to learn about the services we provide to the LGBTQ community.”

An Instagram post made by Goulding on Tuesday morning, showing her helping at a Salvation Army center in New York, prompted critics of the Salvation Army to respond.

Goulding responded on social media with a demand of the Salvation Army: “Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community. I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do. Thank you for drawing my attention to this.”

The Salvation Army apparently satisfied her concerns.

The Cowboys have hosted the Red Kettle Kickoff show since 1997, with the campaign raising more than $2.4 billion, according to the team’s media guide. The funds support Christmas toys for children in need as well as social service programs throughout the year.

The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game often ranks as the NFL’s most-viewed regular-season game no matter the opponent.