Falcons will have someone at their facility for Colin Kaepernick workout

Getty Images

Questions about plans to attend Colin Kaepernick’s Saturday workout are being asked at press conferences around the league on Wednesday and one team had a pretty easy answer to the question.

Kaepernick’s workout was arranged by the NFL and it is set to take place at the Falcons’ facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. The Falcons will be traveling to Charlotte to face the Panthers on Sunday, but the location makes it pretty easy to have someone from the team in attendance.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn was careful to note that the Falcons had nothing to do with setting up the workout and compared it to the Colts having nothing to do with setting up the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He also said during a Wednesday press conference that he was sure someone would be on hand because scouts love workouts.

The Dolphins, Lions and Cowboys are all expected to have representatives at the workout. Other teams have yet to reveal plans and both the workout and in interview will be on video accessible to teams as well.