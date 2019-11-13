Frank Reich: We believe Adam Vinatieri is the answer

Getty Images

The Colts brought in four kickers for workouts on Tuesday, but seeing other kickers in action did nothing to dissuade them from their opinion that Adam Vinatieri is the right man for the job.

Vinatieri has missed five field goals and six extra points this season, including one extra point in each of the team’s last three games, but Reich said that he and General Manager Chris Ballard remain committed to the NFL’s career leader in points scored.

“Adam is our kicker,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “Chris and I have talked about the situation. Obviously there have been other kickers in here . . . When you take a look, we believe Adam is the answer.”

The Colts have played nine one-score games this season and head into Week 10 with a 5-4 record and a +1 point differential, so the result of their bet that Vinatieri won’t keep leaving points on the field may have a lot to do with their ultimate success this season.