Fritz Pollard Alliance supports Colin Kaepernick workout

Getty Images

The NFL has scheduled a Saturday workout for free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, with all 32 teams invited to attend. The Fritz Pollard Alliance has issued a short statement supporting the upcoming session.

“On September 18, 2016, the Fritz Pollard Alliance issued a statement in support of Colin Kaepernick’s and other athletes’ right to freedom of expression,” said the statement, which is attributed to no specific person with the Fritz Pollard Alliance. “We were among the first organizations to do so. When Kaepernick became a free agent, we encouraged clubs to give him a chance to compete for a position.

“Individuals who seek employment in the NFL are entitled to fair and equitable treatment. Extending Kaepernick an opportunity to showcase his ability is a step in the right direction for the NFL.”

While it may be a “step in the right direction,” it feels like a half-hearted half-measure with a hidden agenda unrelated to doing the right thing. Why else would the NFL not schedule the workout for a Tuesday, when coaches and General Managers more easily attend? Why else would the NFL insist that it happen this Saturday and not next Saturday, when teams would have more of a chance to make plans to send executives with real influence and not some polo-shirt-with-team-logo-wearing lackey?

Moreover, there’s a connection worth noting, which could explain the lukewarm, non-skeptical comments from the Fritz Pollard Alliance regarding this bizarre development. Recently-hired FPA executive director Rod Graves previously worked in the league office as a senior vice president of football administration. Beyond the fact that he has relationships that he may not want to undermine, there’s a chance he knows a thing or two about what happened in 2017 and 2018 regarding the cold shoulder that was persistently given to Kaepernick.