J.J. Watt upset Derek Watt was left off Pro Bowl ballot for special teams

Getty Images

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt won’t make his sixth career Pro Bowl this year, as he’s injured and out for the season. His brother, Steelers defensive lineman T.J. Watt, is likely to make his second career Pro Bowl.

But Watt is campaigning for his other brother, Chargers fullback Derek Watt, to make his first career Pro Bowl. And J.J. is not happy that the NFL has put an obstacle in Derek’s way.

Derek Watt is on the Pro Bowl ballot only as a fullback, and not as a special teams player, and J.J. thinks special teams is where Derek should get there.

“Literally leads the NFL in tackles on special teams but isn’t on the Pro Bowl ballot for special teams,” J.J. Watt wrote on Twitter. “So make sure to place a vote for @DerekWatt34 at fullback. Extremely deserving!”

J.J. added that he thinks T.J. Watt’s sights should be set even higher, for the Defensive Player of the Year award that J.J. has won three times.

“You don’t need any help @_TJWatt, you’re on your way to DPOY,” J.J. wrote.

Derek plays more on special teams than on offense and has played 12 percent of the Chargers’ offensive snaps and 78 percent of the Chargers’ special teams snaps, so it certainly would make sense to make him an option on special teams. Pro Bowl voting, however, is often not a true reflection of the best players in the NFL.