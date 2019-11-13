Jacoby Brissett will start Sunday barring a setback

Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett will have a full practice Wednesday, Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters.

That means, barring a setback, Brissett will start Sunday.

Brissett played only 15 plays in the Week Nine game against the Steelers before injuring his knee. The Colts held him out of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Indianapolis lost both games.

Brissett sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee. He felt good enough to return last week, but Reich made the call to sit Brissett after reviewing the practice tape from Friday.

Brissett said Tuesday he was “four days better” than he was Friday.