Jadeveon Clowney named NFC defensive player of the week

The 49ers welcomed their starting tackles back to the lineup Monday night, but Jadeveon Clowney made them look like rust was the least of their concerns.

The Seahawks defensive end was named NFC defensive player of the week for a dominant performance in Monday’s overtime win.

Clowney hit quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo five times, sacked him once, and had a forced fumble and a fumble return for a touchdown.

He was a constant presence in the 49ers backfield, and showed why the Seahawks were eager to add him in a trade with the Texans, even if it was for one season.