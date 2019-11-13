Jamal Adams named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

It hasn’t been the happiest of seasons for Jets safety Jamal Adams, but last Sunday was full of smiles.

The Jets won for the second time this season and Adams played a major role in pushing them to a 34-27 victory against the Giants.

Adams forced Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to fumble on a first half sack, but the Giants were able to recover the ball. Adams made sure that didn’t happen again in the third quarter.

Adams blasted through a block by Saquon Barkley, ripped the ball out of Jones’s hands and sprinted 25 yards for his second touchdown of the 2019 season. He added nine tackles and knocked away a pass in a performance that earned him recognition as the AFC’s defensive player of the week.

It wasn’t long ago that Adams was upset about his name coming up in trade talks, but he was talking about playoff berths after the win and getting such a berth is going to be easier for the Jets if they have players like Adams patrolling the field for them as much as possible.