Jason Peters had arthroscopic surgery on knee

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters last played in Week Six and his return to the field included a trip to the operating room.

Head coach Doug Pederson said at a Wednesday press conference that the knee injury that’s kept Peters out of action was treated with arthroscopic surgery in the last few weeks. Pederson also said that Peters is ready to take a step back toward returning to the lineup.

Pederson said that Peters should take part in practice on Wednesday and that the team will see where he is at the end of the week. Rookie Andre Dillard has been starting in Peters’s place.

Pederson also said that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is day-to-day with an ankle injury and that he’s hopeful linebacker Nigel Bradham could return from his ankle injury to face the Patriots after missing the last three games.