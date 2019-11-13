Jason Sanders is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Dolphins have themselves a winning streak and kicker Jason Sanders played a big role in making it happen.

Sanders made all three field goals he tried and added an extra point in last Sunday’s 16-12 win over the Colts. His accuracy loomed all the larger when compared to the effect the missed extra point by Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri had on the final minutes of the game.

The NFL announced that Sanders has been named the AFC special teams player of the week as a result of his effort.

Sanders hasn’t been the most accurate kicker all season as he’d only made 6-of-10 field goals before last Sunday’s win, but he came up big when Miami needed him and the team now carries a two-game winning streak into this weekend’s game against the Bills.