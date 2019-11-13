Joe Staley will miss a couple of games after undergoing finger surgery

Getty Images

Joe Staley‘s return to the lineup didn’t last long.

The 49ers starting left tackle fractured his fibula in Week Two. He returned in Week 10 and played all 83 snaps on Monday night against the Seahawks.

But Staley fractured and dislocated a finger in his return and will miss a couple of games after undergoing surgery, coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Rookie Justin Skule will “most likely” replace Joe Staley, Shanahan said.

Skule started six games in Staley’s previous absence.