John Harbaugh doesn’t know whether Ravens will attend Colin Kaepernick workout

Getty Images

The Ravens are the best fit for quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It’s unclear whether attending his upcoming workout fits with their plans.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn’t know whether the Ravens will be represented at Saturday’s session.

There’s no reason to not be there. The question is whether someone with real juice will attend, or whether it will be a low-level scout.

The Ravens have every reason to seriously consider Kaepernick. He played for Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman in San Francisco. Kaepernick’s skill set mirrors Lamar Jackson‘s. And if Jackson is injured, Kaepernick could be a better option than Robert Griffin III to take over the offense.

There’s also a strategic reason to consider Kaepernick, beyond how he can help the Baltimore offense directly. Getting him off the market would keep teams that will play the Ravens later this season and/or in the playoffs from signing Kaepernick to serve as the ultimate scout-team quarterback when preparing to face Jackson.

The Ravens were close to bringing Kaepernick to Baltimore for a workout in July 2017. The flirtation abruptly ended, presumably because Kaepernick’s girlfriend posted a photo comparing owner Steve Bisciotti and former linebacker Ray Lewis to Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson in Django Unchained, a film in which DiCaprio portrayed a slaveowner and Jackson played a slave.