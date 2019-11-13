John Ross designated for return from IR

Getty Images

It remains unclear when or if A.J. Green will play in a game for the Bengals this season, but they do have designs on getting another wideout back in the lineup in the near future.

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that John Ross has been cleared to practice after recovering from the shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve in early October. As a result, Ross has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Ross will be eligible to play against the Browns in Week 14. He’s the first of two players the Bengals are permitted to bring back from injured reserve this season.

Ross had 16 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns before getting hurt.