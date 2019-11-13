Kyle Shanahan: Dante Pettis not taking advantage of opportunities

Getty Images

After having a strong final five games of his rookie season last year, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis was expected to become a more consistent contributor for the team this season.

However, Pettis has been unable to make a regular contribution to the 49ers offense with just 11 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, Pettis had a chance to seize an opportunity as Emmanuel Sanders and Marquise Goodwin both left the game with injuries and tight end George Kittle was inactive. Pettis was targeted three times with no receptions.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Pettis isn’t capitalizing on his chances and when that happens, less chances will follow.

“He’s had a number of opportunities,” Shanahan said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “And I’m one of the guys who believe in him the most. That’s why he’s here. He’s had his opportunities. The more he doesn’t take advantage of his opportunities, the less opportunities he gets.”

One pass along the sidelines was dislodged in a big hit by safety Bradley McDougald in the second quarter. An overtime pass to Pettis that was a bit in front of him also caromed off his hands incomplete.

Pettis was the only that didn’t catch potentially catchable balls for the 49ers on Monday night. Kendrick Bourne had a pass bounce through his hands into the arms of Quandre Diggs for an interception as well. However, Pettis’ struggles have been a more consistent theme throughout the season. It’s one of the reasons why the 49ers felt the need to trade for Sanders before the deadline.

“I don’t think he (took advantage) of them,” Shanahan said of Pettis’ opportunities. “We’ll see how this week goes. Dante has the ability. But we’re waiting for him to pick it up and have the consistency and take advantage of some of these opportunities he’s gotten.”