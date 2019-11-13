Lamar Jackson: “I play Lamar Jackson ball”

Getty Images

As the football-following world looks for the next Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry, plenty of contenders are lurking. This year, the most compelling possibilities come from the Patrick Mahomes/Deshaun Watson/Lamar Jackson round robin.

Mahomes and Jackson already have squared off, as have Watson and Mahomes. On Sunday, Jackson and Watson get together.

On Wednesday, Jackson was asked about comparisons between his game and Watson’s. Said Jackson, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com: “I play Lamar Jackson ball. I don’t play anybody else’s ball.”

Indeed he does, and in many ways it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Every quarterback has his own specific traits, but Jackson is the player who has blended running and passing in a uniquely effective way.

All three are MVP candidates, and Sunday’s Jackson-Watson showdown will surely influence the manner in which two of the top candidates are perceived. It’s the first time they’ll meet, and hopefully it will be the first of very many compelling showdowns between quarterbacks who have the ability to perform at a high level deep into the next decade.