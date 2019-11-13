Lamar Jackson takes another AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is putting together quite the season and his exploits have been recognized by the NFL again this week.

Jackson has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week for his performance against the Bengals in Week 10. It’s the third time and second week in a row that Jackson has been so honored this season. His first award came after Week One.

Jackson was 15-of-17 for 223 yards and three touchdowns against Cincinnati. He also ran seven times for 65 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore’s 49-13 victory.

Jackson is on pace to throw for more than 3,600 yards and run for more than 1,200 yards this season, which makes it easy to understand why his name is at the center of any conversation about MVP candidates. The next seven weeks will determine if he stays there, but there’s every reason to think he’ll be at the top of the list as long as he’s on the field each week.