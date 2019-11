Getty Images

Hopefully the Jets don’t have to provide any spleen updates this time.

Coach Adam Gase told reporters moments ago that running back Le'Veon Bell would be held out of practice today with an illness.

Bell played last week after missing some time with a knee issue, and had a less-than-productive day in the win over the Giants, averaging 1.9 yards per carry on 18 attempts.

Of course, he’s averaged 3.1 per carry for the season, and hasn’t rushed for more than 70 yards in a game all year.