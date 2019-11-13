Lions to attend Colin Kaepernick workout

Getty Images

The Lions have an ailing quarterback at the moment, which doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with their interest in another one.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions coach Matt Patricia said the team would be at Saturday’s workout for Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta.

Of course, if the Lions were truly interested in Kaepernick and not just in being part of a league-orchestrated PR stunt and/or CYA campaign, they could have worked him out any time during the last three seasons when he was unemployed.

In the present moment, the Lions have questions about Matthew Stafford‘s back injury, which kept him out of last week’s loss to the Bears. They have Stafford and David Blough under contract for 2020.