Malik McDowell sentenced to 11 months in jail

Getty Images

Free agent defensive lineman Malik McDowell was sentenced to 11 months in jail and three years of probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to a series of crimes earlier this year in Michigan, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

McDowell never played a down in the NFL. After the Seahawks drafted him 35th overall in 2017, McDowell injured his head in an ATV accident.

He visited with the Cowboys in March but wasn’t offered a contract.

Police arrested McDowell in February and charged him with assault, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Two months later, McDowell was charged with receiving and concealing stolen property after he was found in possession of a stolen truck.

McDowell was sentenced to 153 days in jail over the incident with police and his second drunken driving offense, with credit for 66 days served, and another 244 days in jail for the stolen property offense.

Oakland County (Michigan) Circuit Court judge Michael Warren also ordered McDowell to write four essays ranging from 750 to 1,000 words about finding meaning in life other than committing crimes, the importance of respecting the rule of law, the principles of the Declaration of Independence and how his behavior undermined them and the importance of respecting property rights.

The Seahawks, who waived McDowell with an injury designation in March, filed a lawsuit against him in May, seeking to recoup $799,238 of his signing bonus.