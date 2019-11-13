Michael Thomas on pace for NFL record 153 catches

Getty Images

Whether Drew Brees or Teddy Bridgewater is throwing him the ball, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is doing special things this season.

Thomas caught a season-high 13 catches on Sunday and now has 86 catches through nine games. That puts him on pace for 153 catches over 16 games.

If he does it, Thomas would have the first 150-catch season in NFL history. The current record is 143, set by Marvin Harrison in 2002.

Thomas had the No. 5 season in NFL history last year, when he caught 125 passes. This year he’s averaging almost two catches a game more than that. Thomas is catching the ball like no other player in NFL history.