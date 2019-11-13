Report: NFL, NFLPA move closer to new labor agreement, which likely includes 17 games

Posted by Charean Williams on November 13, 2019, 8:03 PM EST
The NFL and its Players Association could have a deal completed by early 2020 after making progress in negotiations, Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports. The new Collective Bargaining Agreement likely includes a 17-game regular season.

The agreement would scale back the preseason and could come with an expansion of the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams, Maske adds. Unlike an increase in regular-season games, though, expansion of the postseason does not require the union’s approval.

Any expansion of the regular season, of course, would mean owners have made financial concessions to get players to agree. The NFLPA consistently has opposed the idea of more regular-season games, citing player safety concerns.

Maske writes that while it is unclear exactly what the concessions are, the new deal could include modifications to the rookie compensation system put in place in the 2011 labor deal.

The biggest issue likely will come in the split of the NFL’s revenue, estimated at $15 billion per season, under the salary cap system.

But the recent movement in negotiations has created optimism the sides could reach a deal by the end of the postseason. Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb. 2, ending the 2019 season.

The current CBA expires after the 2020 season.

22 responses to “Report: NFL, NFLPA move closer to new labor agreement, which likely includes 17 games

  5. would be good to solve this before it turns ugly and a player strike ensues – they must have agreed to keep both sides off
    Twitter

  9. Yeah, good call… should really help with the CTE issues…
    __________________________________

    Don’t play football if you’re really concerned about CTE issues…

  10. I really don’t like the 17 game season idea, but expanding the number of playoff teams could permanently ruin the NFL. Don’t make your regular season meaningless like it is in the NBA and NHL.

  12. Roger Goodell has been exercising every possible power of the commissioners office for years in anticipation of this negotiation. The owners will probably keep all the revenue share they have in exchange for modifying the powers of the commissioner (and alas the owners get something for essentially nothing had they not created it from scratch).

  13. if they drop 2 preseason games, add the 17th and a extra ‘bye’ week, the net would seem to pretty equal. Maybe a little less revenue from the ‘game’ but an extra week for TV and more playoff games = more $$$ to split. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

    I wonder if they listened to my suggestion of giving rookies who win awards and make the ProBowl, etc extra $$$ each year of success so there’s less chance the few high-end young players throw hissy fits in the 3rd, 4th and especially the 5th year. Call them “incentive contract bonuses” and allow exemptions to the Cap Limit for the teams of those players who get those incentives. Seems like a win-win to me.

  14. This better include getting rid of franchise and transition tags, that’s too much power over players in a league with a salary cap.

  15. I hope they cut preseason to two games, add the active roster up to 55 players & total roster up to 92. Then require the two bye weeks are at least 4 weeks apart.

  16. Also instead of expanding the post season why not just get rid of division champion system and make it that the 6 teams with the best W-L record in each conference gets in regardless of division?

  17. How about at least one wild card can come from the other conference,
    if they have a better record and (maybe)strength of schedule
    Thursday night games limited to both teams coming off their bye.

  18. billinva says:
    November 13, 2019 at 8:23 pm
    14 playoff teams? How about just one more wild card and only the 1 seed gets a first round bye.
    —————————————–

    That’s what this proposal is. 14 playoff teams is one more in each conference.

  21. Stiller43 says:
    November 13, 2019 at 8:17 pm
    Who wants this? Besides the owners…
    ———————–
    No the fans too, because that might mean you get rid of 2 meaningless full price preseason games.

