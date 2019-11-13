NFL teams confused by league’s scheduling of Colin Kaepernick workout

Getty Images

NFL teams routinely work out unsigned players, and so any team that wanted to could have worked out Colin Kaepernick at any time since he became a free agent two and a half years ago. So it’s confusing why the NFL is now, out of the blue, arranging for Kaepernick to have a workout.

It’s confusing to those on the outside, and it’s confusing to NFL teams as well. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, several executives with NFL teams have said they’re confused by the purpose of the NFL scheduling the Kaepernick workout.

Schefter also reports that after the NFL initially told Kaepernick’s camp it would let him know in advance which personnel executives and coaches will attend the workout, the league is no longer planning to do that.

All of this feels like further evidence that the workout is a sham. If the NFL were serious about giving Kaepernick an opportunity to show what he can do, the workout could have been conducted in the offseason at a time when coaches and general managers were available to attend. Conducting the interview on a Saturday when most NFL teams are getting ready for a game the next day, and announcing it only days in advance, makes this workout appear to be something other than an honest attempt to give Kaepernick a fair shake.