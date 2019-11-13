Nick Foles: I’m proud of Gardner Minshew

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is going back to the bench now that Nick Foles is healthy enough to play, but while Foles didn’t want to miss half the season, he did enjoy seeing what Minshew could do.

Foles said today that Minshew did an outstanding job of filling in for him while Foles missed eight weeks.

“I’m proud of Gardner for everything he’s done. He’s a tremendous player. He’s been amazing in the QB room and I’ve really enjoyed watching him play and develop as a young player. I was once him, playing as a young player, and to see him playing at the level he has is amazing. He’s going to continue to develop and grow and have a great career and I’m excited for him,” Foles said.

Minshew played better than anyone could have expected from a sixth-round rookie, but the Jaguars signed Foles to a lucrative contract because they believe he’s the quarterback who can get them to the playoffs. Now he’ll get that chance, and Minshew will go back to second string.