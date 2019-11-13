No practice for Matthew Stafford Wednesday

Getty Images

At a Tuesday press conference, Lions head coach Matt Patricia didn’t say whether quarterback Matthew Stafford would take part in practice this and he didn’t include Stafford on the list of players who would sit out when he spoke to reporters before Wednesday’s session.

If that raised hope that Stafford would be on the field after missing last Sunday’s game with a back injury, it wasn’t long before that hope was dashed. Multiple reporters at the open portion of the practice session passed along word that Stafford was not working with the team.

Stafford was at practice, but wasn’t wearing a helmet or pads as the rest of the team went through drills. Jeff Driskel, who started in place of Stafford in the loss to the Bears, got the first team reps in Stafford’s place.

Should things play out the same way on Thursday, it will be a sign that Stafford will be out of action when the Cowboys hit Detroit on Sunday.