Patriots will have scout at Kaepernick workout

Getty Images

The Patriots are highly unlikely to sign Colin Kaepernick, but they will take a look at him.

A representative from the Patriots will attend Kaepernick’s workout on Saturday in Atlanta, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

The Patriots would seem to be a very unlikely team to sign Kaepernick, and quarterback isn’t a need, although we never know for sure what Patriots coach Bill Belichick will do.

Although the workout is drawing scouts from many teams who plan to see what Kaepernick can do, there is little reason to believe most of those teams are actually interested. The Patriots seem like a team that will have a scout in attendance, but will not give Kaepernick serious consideration.