Ravens activate rookie cornerback Iman Marshall from injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens have added fourth-round pick Iman Marshall to their active roster after the rookie cornerback spent the first 10 weeks of the season on injured reserve.

Marshall was designated to return from the injured list two weeks ago and has been able to practice with the team ever since. Bringing Marshall up to the active roster forced the Ravens to clear a roster spot for his addition and the team waived defensive end Ufomba Kamalu to create the necessary opening.

Marshall appeared in 48 career games for USC with 218 tackles, six interceptions, a forced fumble and 36 passes defended. He was placed on injured reserve following roster cuts in September due to an undiclosed injury after appearing in one preseason game.

The Ravens had signed Kamalu off the New England Patriots practice squad two weeks ago. Kamalu did not appear in a game for Baltimore.