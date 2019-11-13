Report: Austin Hooper to miss a month

Getty Images

One of the most productive tight ends in the league this season is set to miss several weeks after hurting his knee last weekend.

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper went for an MRI after injuring his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Saints. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hooper is expected to miss a month with an MCL sprain.

Hooper has been a bright spot in a dismal season for the Falcons. He’s tied with Travis Kelce for the league lead in catches by a tight end with 56 and with Darren Fells for touchdown catches by a tight end with six. He leads the Falcons in both of those categories and his 608 receiving yards are second to Julio Jones in Atlanta and second to Kelce leaguewide.

Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham are the other tight ends on the Falcons roster. They have eight catches between them this season.