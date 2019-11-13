Report: Giants will attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout

AP

Count the Giants among the teams that will watch Colin Kaepernick workout Saturday.

Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reports that the Giants will send a representative to Atlanta to scout the former 49ers starter.

Giants owner John Mara previously has said he thought Kaepernick still could play despite having not played since 2016. Kaepernick opted out of his contract in March 2017.

“I think he still has some good football left in him,” Mara said in August 2017. “I agree with that. But obviously there are other issues that go along with him. Is he willing to sit as a backup behind a starter? What’s that going to do with your locker room, with your quarterback room, your offensive room? I believe he’ll be back in the league at some point this year with a team.”

The Giants drafted Daniel Jones in the first round as their franchise quarterback. They named him the starting quarterback over Eli Manning after Week Two.